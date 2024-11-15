MGO Global reports Q3 EPS (54c) vs. ($1.43) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $565,400 vs. $1.1M last year. Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, stated, “As we continue to advance the complex process of completing the proposed business combination with Heidmar, which is progressing well, MGO has continued to execute on initiatives designed to increase margins in our Stand Flagpole business while improving our return on direct-to-consumer marketing spend. As a result, our margins improved measurably in the third quarter of 2024 and our disciplined approach to reducing operating expenses is yielding positive results.”

