MGO Global Inc. Announces Special General Meeting for Stockholders to Vote on Business Combination with Heidmar, Inc.

MGO Global and Heidmar announce a Special Meeting for stockholders to vote on their business combination on February 14, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

MGO Global Inc. and Heidmar, Inc. announced the upcoming Special General Meeting of MGO's stockholders on February 14, 2025, to vote on the proposed business combination with Heidmar. Stockholders who were on record as of December 18, 2024, can attend the virtual meeting using a control number on their proxy cards. MGO's Board of Directors strongly supports the merger, which would lead to Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the symbol "HMR" if approved. Advisors to the companies include Maxim Group LLC and Seaborne Capital Advisors for MGO and Heidmar, respectively. The release emphasizes the importance of reviewing the filed proxy statement/prospectus and other materials before voting, noting the inherent risks and forward-looking nature of the statements made regarding the transaction’s outcome.

Potential Positives

Unanimous Board support for the business combination with Heidmar highlights strong corporate governance and confidence in the merger's potential benefits.

The upcoming Special General Meeting encourages stockholder participation, ensuring transparency and engagement with shareholders.

Upon approval, Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. will be publicly traded under the symbol "HMR," which can enhance visibility and attract new investors for the combined company.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for stockholder approval for the business combination, which may indicate a lack of confidence in the merger's inevitability and could suggest uncertainty surrounding the company’s future direction.

There is a risk mentioned regarding the potential failure to obtain shareholder approval, which may negatively impact investor sentiment and stock price.

The announcement includes a long list of risks and uncertainties associated with the transaction, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about the stability and performance of the company going forward.

FAQ

What is the date of MGO Global's Special General Meeting?

MGO Global's Special General Meeting is scheduled for February 14, 2025.

How can MGO stockholders vote in the Special Meeting?

Stockholders can vote virtually by accessing the meeting via a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MGOL2025SM.

What is the purpose of the Special General Meeting?

The meeting aims to vote on the approval and adoption of MGO Global's business combination with Heidmar, Inc.

Where can I find MGO Global's SEC filings?

MGO Global's SEC filings can be accessed for free at www.sec.gov.

What will Heidmar become after the merger?

After the merger, Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. will become the public company trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "HMR."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MGOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MGOL stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







MIAMI — LONDON, U.K. — ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









MGO Global Inc.





(Nasdaq: MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, (“MGO,” "MGO Global” or the “Company”), and





Heidmar, Inc.





, a global commercial and pool management business serving the drybulk, crude oil and refined petroleum product tanker market ("Heidmar") via an asset light business model, today issued a reminder that MGO Global will host its Special General Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) this Friday, February 14, 2025 to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination with Heidmar.





MGO stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2024 are entitled to attend and vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held virtually via a live interactive webcast found at





www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MGOL2025SM







.



Attendees will require the 16-digit meeting control number that is printed on the proxy card accompanying the definitive proxy statement mailed to stockholders to access the Special Meeting.







The Board of Directors of MGO Global has unanimously approved and strongly encourages all stockholders to vote “FOR” the business combination.



If stockholders indeed vote to approve the transaction, following the closing, Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (”Holdings”) will become the public company and commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “HMR.”







Advisors







Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to MGO in connection with the Merger and Seaborne Capital Advisors is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Heidmar. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, LLP is serving as legal counsel to MGO and Seward & Kissel LLP is serving as legal counsel to Heidmar and Holdings.







About Heidmar, Inc.







Celebrating its 40



th



anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, first-class commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique asset light business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit





www.heidmar.com







.









About MGO Global Inc.







MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including





Stand Flagpoles





; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO, please visit





www.mgoglobalinc.com







.









Additional Information and Where to Find It







In connection with the proposed transaction, Holdings and MGO have filed relevant materials with the SEC, including Holdings’ registration statement on Form F-4 that contains a proxy statement of MGO and the prospectus of Holdings, which proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed or otherwise disseminated to MGO’s shareholders. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MGO GLOBAL ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HEIDMAR, MGO GLOBAL, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AND RELATED MATTERS. The proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Holdings and MGO with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC website at





www.sec.gov







.



In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by MGO by directing a written request to: MGO Global, Inc., 1515 SE 17



th



Street, Suite 121/#460596, Ft. Lauderdale, 33346. Investors and security holders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and the other relevant materials before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed merger.







Participants in the Solicitation







MGO and its directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of MGO with respect to the proposed merger and related matters. Information about the directors and executive officers of MGO, including their ownership of shares of MGO common stock, is included in MGO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, amended by Form 10-K/A filed on June 3, 2024 and further amended by Form 8-K filed on August 13, 2024 to recast its year-end financial statements to reflect the Company’s reportable discontinued operations. Additional information regarding the persons or entities who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from MGO shareholders, including a description of their interests in the proposed merger by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC when they become available. The directors and officers of Heidmar do not currently hold any interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in MGO.







No Offer or Solicitation







No offering of securities in connection with the proposed transaction shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Holdings, MGO and Heidmar. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Holdings', MGO Global's or Heidmar's future results of operations and financial position, Holdings', MGO's and Heidmar's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Holdings, MGO and Heidmar, and the expected value of the combined company after the transactions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following risks relating to the proposed transaction: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of MGO's securities; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the transaction agreement, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of MGO or other conditions to closing in the transaction agreement; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Holdings ordinary shares on Nasdaq following the transaction; the risk that the transactions disrupt current plans and operations of MGO as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs related to the transactions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Holdings, Heidmar or MGO may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus (when available) relating to the transactions, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the SEC made by Holdings and MGO. Moreover, Holdings, Heidmar and MGO operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Holdings', Heidmar's and MGO's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Holdings, Heidmar and MGO assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. None of Holdings, Heidmar or MGO gives any assurance that either Heidmar or MGO or Holdings will achieve its expectations.







CONTACT INFORMATION:















MGO Global Inc.













Heidmar, Inc.













Dodi Handy, Director of Communications





Nicolas Bornozis, Investor Relations/Media









Telephone: 407-960-4636





Telephone: 212-661-7566









Email:





ir@mgoteam.com









Email:





heidmar@capitallink.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.