$MGNX stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGNX stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,008,278 of trading volume.

$MGNX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MGNX:

$MGNX insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082

$MGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $MGNX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$MGNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MGNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025

