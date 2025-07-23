$MGNX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGNX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,036,121 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MGNX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MGNX stock page):
$MGNX Insider Trading Activity
$MGNX insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082
$MGNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $MGNX stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,140,471 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,448,398
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,017,726 shares (+78.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,292,512
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 857,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,089,031
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 762,941 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $968,935
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 613,747 shares (+114.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779,458
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 460,335 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $584,625
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 448,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $542,721
$MGNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
$MGNX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MGNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $3.0 on 05/20/2025
- Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 05/14/2025
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025
