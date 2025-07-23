Stocks
MGNX

$MGNX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 23, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative

$MGNX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,036,121 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MGNX:

$MGNX Insider Trading Activity

$MGNX insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$MGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $MGNX stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

$MGNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MGNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $3.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025

Here are some recent targets:

