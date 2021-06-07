MGNX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of MacroGenics, Inc (Symbol: MGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.94, changing hands as low as $24.18 per share. MacroGenics, Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.16 per share, with $36.4804 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.47.

