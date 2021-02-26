MGNX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MacroGenics, Inc (Symbol: MGNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.29, changing hands as high as $25.80 per share. MacroGenics, Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.04 per share, with $32.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.01.

