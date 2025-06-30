$MGNI stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGNI stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $59,672,161 of trading volume.

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MGNI:

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 375,000 shares for an estimated $7,372,200 .

. JAMES ROSSMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 286,943 shares for an estimated $5,490,746 .

. DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,736 shares for an estimated $3,425,227 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 88,040 shares for an estimated $1,602,258 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,520 shares for an estimated $1,228,000 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,063 shares for an estimated $904,374 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,912 shares for an estimated $727,696 .

. ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $263,550

DAVID T. PEARSON sold 11,512 shares for an estimated $202,611

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,584 shares for an estimated $202,357 .

. PAUL CAINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $201,750 .

. DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,395 shares for an estimated $194,776.

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$MGNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

