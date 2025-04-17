$MGNI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGNI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $41,403,578 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MGNI:
$MGNI Insider Trading Activity
$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,682,970.
- JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754
- DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658.
- SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,221 shares for an estimated $731,257.
- AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,169 shares for an estimated $530,390.
- ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,676 shares for an estimated $508,129.
- DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $404,118.
- KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) sold 12,520 shares for an estimated $250,400
- ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,500
- BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,562 shares for an estimated $165,973.
- PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750
$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,725,235 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,985,741
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,847,273 shares (-78.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,328,586
- FMR LLC removed 2,147,692 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,191,256
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,450,621 shares (+596.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,093,886
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,336,458 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,276,411
- NISHKAMA CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,004,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,986,975
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 836,596 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,318,608
$MGNI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
$MGNI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025
- Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024
