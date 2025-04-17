$MGNI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGNI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $41,403,578 of trading volume.

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MGNI:

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,682,970 .

. JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754

DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,221 shares for an estimated $731,257 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,169 shares for an estimated $530,390 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,676 shares for an estimated $508,129 .

. DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $404,118 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) sold 12,520 shares for an estimated $250,400

ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,500

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,562 shares for an estimated $165,973 .

. PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

$MGNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

