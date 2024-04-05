MGNI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as low as $9.71 per share. Magnite Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGNI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.28 per share, with $15.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.