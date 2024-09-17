MGM's BetMGM Expands Reach With USA TODAY Sports Partnership

MGM Resorts International's MGM sports betting and iGaming brand, BetMGM, has entered a multi-year partnership with Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) to act as the preferred online sportsbook and casino partner for USA TODAY Sports.



Per the agreement, BetMGM will provide sports betting odds and detailed betting information across the extensive USA TODAY Network, which spans more than 200 local U.S. markets in 43 states. This partnership will also leverage over 300 digital news and media brands within the network's portfolio to enhance its reach and coverage.



BetMGM's sports betting odds, including moneylines, spreads and over/unders, will be integrated into content across the USA TODAY Network. The Bet Now feature will also be available. BetMGM Sportsbook and BetMGM Casino will be listed as partners in website footers. The company aims to leverage this partnership to enhance fan engagement with sports betting throughout the football season and beyond.

Sports Betting to Boost MGM's Growth

Sports betting and iGaming continue to be a major growth driver for MGM. The company continues to focus on sports betting expansion. During second-quarter 2024, the company reported notable progress in its digital strategy, particularly with BetMGM and the acquisition of LeoVegas. The company advanced its ownership of technology by acquiring Push Gaming for proprietary content and Tipico’s U.S. sports betting platform.



The recent introduction of a Live Dealer product in partnership with Playtech further enhances its digital offerings. On the international front, MGM reported substantial developments, including an in-house sports product and live dealer features for online gaming.



BetMGM remained profitable in the second quarter, largely driven by the iGaming business, which generates around $400 million annually. The company achieved significant strides in enhancing its sports product through key partnerships. Management remains confident in the brand’s long-term growth, emphasizing the value of their strategic partnership and ongoing commitment to business expansion.

MGM’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this owner and operator of casino resorts through wholly-owned subsidiaries have lost 17.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Gaming industry’s 10.8% growth. Although the company’s shares have underperformed its industry, MGM’s ongoing focus on sports betting and iGaming, along with international expansion, asset-light strategy and non-gaming activities is likely to foster growth in the upcoming period.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MGM Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DDI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average. The stock has increased 43.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The stock has moved up 15.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 9.8% and 125.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently sports a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. The stock has gained 76.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.1% and 71.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.