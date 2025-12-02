MGM's BetMGM Expands Into Missouri With New Sportsbook & Mobile App

BetMGM, jointly owned by MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain plc, has begun offering both mobile and in-person sports betting in Missouri, in partnership with Century Casinos Inc. CNTY.

Customers across the state can now place bets either online through the BetMGM mobile app or in person at the newly opened BetMGM Sportsbook inside Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau. The partnership enables Century Casinos to broaden its product offerings and enhance entertainment options at its properties, while allowing BetMGM to expand its market presence further.

The app provides a smooth, intuitive experience with access to major betting markets, live wagering, research tools and responsible gaming features. Through its partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, users can enjoy exclusive promotions, and new players in Missouri can place a first bet up to $1,500 with bonus bets back if they lose.

BetMGM Fueling Strong Growth Momentum

MGM Resorts led a powerful diversified portfolio consisting of Las Vegas Strip resorts, regional operations, MGM China and MGM Digital. The company is well-positioned to unlock substantial value, supported by near-term catalysts in BetMGM and Macau operations, as well as mid- to long-term opportunities in MGM Digital and various domestic and international development projects.

Sports betting remains a significant driver of growth for MGM Resorts through its BetMGM segment. In the third quarter of 2025, BetMGM delivered record performance, leading management to raise its full-year EBITDA outlook to roughly $200 million, an improvement of nearly $450 million from the prior year. In Europe, BetMGM posted its highest-ever quarterly revenues with stronger profitability, while the North American business delivered exceptional results and began returning cash to MGM Resorts. The company expects to receive at least $100 million in the fourth quarter alone from its total investment of $630 million, with additional returns anticipated.

MGM's Share Price Performance

Shares of MGM have gained 10.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s 9.6% growth. The company is positioned to generate sustainable earnings growth and strengthen its leadership in the global hospitality and gaming industry. However, high costs, soft Las Vegas trends and remodel disruptions may impact the results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MGM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MGM Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.5%, on average. LVS stock has rallied 35.3% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS’ 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Crocs, Inc. CROX flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average. Crocs stock has declined 20.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 0.4% and 3.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

