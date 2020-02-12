Markets
MGM

MGM Withdraws 2020 Financial Targets - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said, as a result of the increased volatility in its business due to coronavirus as well as the market-wide weakness in Far East baccarat in Las Vegas, the company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its fiscal 2020 financial targets.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to a loss per share of $0.03, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR decreased 3% to $682 million.

Fourth-quarter consolidated net revenues increased 4% year-on-year to $3.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

MGM Resorts also announced a 15% increase to quarterly dividend, a new $3 billion share repurchase program and anticipated launch of a modified dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $1.25 billion of common stock on February 14 at a range between $29 and $34 per share.

On February 12, 2020, the company's Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020 to holders of record on March 10, 2020.

Shares of MGM Resorts International were down more than 3% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular