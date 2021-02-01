Cryptocurrencies

MGM, Winklevoss Twins to Make Movie About Reddit’s GameStop Investors Taking on Wall Street

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
(Rena Schild/Shutterstock)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is already set to make a movie telling the week-old story of a group of retail investors from social media platform Reddit who took on the financial might of Wall Street.

According to a report from Deadline on Sunday, MGM acquired the movie rights to a book proposal known as “The Antisocial Network” on Friday from New York Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich.

Winklevoss Pictures, founded by entrepreneurs and bitcoin billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, will executive produce the film, according to the report. Aaron Ryder – who produced “Arrival” and “Donnie Darko” among others – has been selected to produce the new movie having signed a first-look film deal with MGM.

Related: Robinhood Can’t Democratize Finance Using Old Tools

See also: Author Ben Mezrich on Capturing the Winklevii and Plans for a ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ Movie

The story circles around Reddit group WallStreetBets and their endeavor to bring down large hedge funds by forcing a short squeeze on stocks such as GameStop (GME), Nokia (NOK) and AMC Entertainment (AMC), among others.

Mezrich will once again work with MGM producer Michael DeLuca having collaborated on “The Social Network” – a story about Facebook’s rise to prominence adapted from a previous Mezrich novel.

Meanwhile, publishers are expected to go to auction with the book this month.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular