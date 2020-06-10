MGM to Reopen 5 More Resorts This Summer

Casino giant MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) announced after close of trading yesterday that it plans to reopen several more Las Vegas, Nevada, properties over the next two to three weeks.

On June 4, MGM reopened four casinos in Las Vegas that had been shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic: the Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas, and the Signature. Next to reopen will be the Excalibur (tomorrow), followed in short order by the Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria, and Four Seasons Las Vegas.

Image source: Getty Images.

The Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place will open their doors to the public at 10 a.m. local time on June 25. One week later, Mandalay Bay proper will reopen, along with Aria and Four Seasons Las Vegas, on July 1. Aria's doors will open at 10 a.m., and Mandalay Bay and Four Seasons an hour later.

The reopenings will come with increased safety measures. Some amenities will be limited. Valet parking, for example, will not be offered just yet, although guests can park their own cars free of charge. Pool areas and fine dining will be open.

Resort employees will undergo regular temperature screenings and will be required to wear masks. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks (provided free of charge) and to maintain proper social distancing, but will not be screened or have their temperatures checked. Stations for washing hands will also be scattered throughout the properties.

Despite the good news, MGM stock is down about 5% in early trading Wednesday.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.