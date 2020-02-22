MGM Sued Over Its Massive Data Breach

Resorts and casino behemoth MGM International (NYSE: MGM) is being sued over a data breach that occurred last summer, according to Reuters. Law firm Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit Friday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. Reuters indicated that the complaint will be spearheaded by attorney John Yanchunis, who leads Morgan & Morgan's class action practice and has been associated with several high-profile lawsuits targeting data breaches at companies including Yahoo! and Equifax.

MGM publicly acknowledged the 2019 breach, in which hackers allegedly stole the data of more than 10 million of its guests, this week. While the company has stated that the vast majority of records didn't include sensitive credit card information, tech website ZDnet reported that on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the cyber-thieves posted full names, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, and emails of 10.68 million former guests, including those of numerous celebrities, to a hacker forum.

Image source: Getty Images.

The lawsuit represents a potential liability that may take a few years to resolve, and it may also put some limited near-term pressure on shares. The unwanted publicity comes at a time when MGM is attempting to resolve its high leverage and cash flow issues by selling non-core assets and monetizing its real estate: It retired $3.1 billion of $15 billion in long-term debt in the fourth quarter from such transactions.

2020 was supposed to be a year in which the organization convincingly showcased its turnaround efforts. But for now, management must also address the narrative around MGM's failure to secure the personal details of its guests.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Asit Sharma has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.