$MGM stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGM stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $228,314,608 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MGM:
$MGM Insider Trading Activity
$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 172,000 shares for an estimated $6,308,319.
$MGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,374,601 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $171,003,153
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,725,000
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 2,361,293 shares (+496.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,302,943
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,271,140 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,695,001
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 1,610,770 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,964,999
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,390,599 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,358,514
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,318,628 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,545,168
