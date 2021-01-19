MGM says no intention to submit revised proposal for Entain

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International MGM.N said on Tuesday it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for Ladbrokes owner Entain ENT.L, which rejected the U.S. firm's $11 billion approach earlier this month for being too low.

MGM said it would not make a firm offer for Entain.

Entain shares fell 15.2% to 1,197.5 pence on the announcement.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.