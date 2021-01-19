US Markets
MGM

MGM says no intention to submit revised proposal for Entain

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Tuesday it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for Ladbrokes owner Entain, which rejected the U.S. firm's $11 billion approach earlier this month for being too low.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International MGM.N said on Tuesday it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for Ladbrokes owner Entain ENT.L, which rejected the U.S. firm's $11 billion approach earlier this month for being too low.

MGM said it would not make a firm offer for Entain.

Entain shares fell 15.2% to 1,197.5 pence on the announcement.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM ENT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular