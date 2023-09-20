News & Insights

MGM says its hotels, casinos 'operating normally' after cyberattack

Credit: REUTERS/BRIDGET BENNETT

September 20, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts MGM.N said on Wednesday that all its hotels and casinos were "operating normally" after it shut down some of its computer systems over cybersecurity issues earlier this month.

The company, which operates over 30 hotel and gaming venues around the world including in Macau and Las Vegas, was targeted by a hacking group named Scattered Spider, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"Mobile Check-In and Digital Keys are currently unavailable," MGM said on its website.

Several security analysts have drawn attention to Scattered Spider over the past year for its social engineering tactics. It is known to target an organization's information security system by reaching out to the company by phone, pretending to be an employee needing their password reset.

Last week, the hacking group said it took six terabytes of data from the systems of multi-billion-dollar casino operators MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, as both companies probed the breaches.

"Indications from MGM confirming the cyberattacks should be taken as one-time, largely insurable events that should not have long-lasting impacts on the businesses," brokerage Jefferies said in a note last week.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

