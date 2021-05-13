MGM Resorts to Return to 100% Occupancy on Las Vegas Casino Floors

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is the latest Las Vegas casino operator to be allowed by regulators to return to 100% occupancy ahead of the July 1 target date for all of the industry to operate at full capacity.

Earlier this month, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) became the first casino to return to 100% capacity on its gaming floors after 88% of its employees received COVID-19 vaccinations. Nevada had previously raised the capacity limits from 50% to 80%, and is planning to let all casinos go to full capacity by the summer.

Image source: MGM Resorts.

As one of the largest casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip, MGM ought to be able to use the opportunity to help offset the decline in visitors to the city since the pandemic began. Through March, which is the latest data available, visitor volume is down 40% from 2019.

MGM said all nine Strip properties will operate at 100% capacity on their gaming floors with no social distancing requirements imposed. The 80% restrictions, however, will still be in effect in MGM's restaurants, pools, and nongaming areas.

CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the casino would continue doing its part to minimize risks for employees and guests. "We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests, and community."

At the end of April, MGM reported revenue was down 27% to $1.6 billion, though losses had improved substantially to $247 million compared with $1.3 billion a year ago. Strip revenue, though, was down 52% year over year compared to 2% declines at its regional properties.

Unlike Wynn and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), which are heavily dependent upon China for revenue, MGM derives around 80% of its revenue from the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.