MGM Resorts To Return To 100% Gaming Floor Occupancy At Las Vegas Properties - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced Wednesday that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to 100 percent occupancy and no social distancing on the gaming floors located inside the company's nine Las Vegas Strip properties.

The properties are - Bellagio Resort & Casino,ARIA Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Park MGM, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino as well as Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

The waiver was granted based on MGM Resorts' work to vaccinate its workforce and applies only to gaming floors. Current 80 percent occupancy restrictions and three-feet social distancing policies remain in effect outside of the gaming floors, including at restaurants, pools and other non-gaming areas and activities

However, MGM noted that the additional health and safety protocols will continue, including applicable mask mandates, based on regulatory requirements and expert guidance.

MGM said this is a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen the community. The company's ongoing vaccination efforts include on-site vaccinations, vaccine incentive campaign and vaccine education campaign.

