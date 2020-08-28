MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers in US - WSJ
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International MGM.N plans to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers in the United States as a global travel slowdown from the coronavirus crisis hurt its operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The job cuts will start Monday, the report said.
The company had about 52,000 full-time and 18,000 part-time employees in the United States, as of Dec. 31, 2019.
