MGM Resorts To Launch Reimagined Rewards Points Program For Non-gaming And Gaming Members

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts (MGM) said it is rolling out reimagined loyalty rewards program, MGM Rewards, on February 1, unlocking unprecedented access for guests to premier destinations. For the first time, non-gaming customers will have the benefit of earning MGM Rewards Points - redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays and more.

The company said all members can now earn points on nearly all expenditures at all domestic MGM Resorts destinations. MGM Rewards grants members access to MGM Resorts' entire portfolio of luxury properties in the US.

The company noted that MGM Rewards offers members new and exclusive marquee benefits, including waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+), access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+) and 4 p.m. late check-out.

Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts' Vice President of Loyalty Marketing, said: "MGM Rewards was developed as a direct result of customer feedback and now offers more ways to earn, more ways to redeem, and more exclusive benefits at MGM Resorts' 20+ destinations nationwide."

