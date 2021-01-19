MGM Resorts scraps takeover plans for Ladbrokes owner Entain

Adds shares, Entain response, details from release, background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International MGM.N on Tuesday scrapped plans to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain ENT.L, saying it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for the British firm that snubbed an $11 billion takeover approach earlier this month.

Entain shares fell 17% to 11.82 pounds, after hitting a session low of 11.37 pounds on Tuesday on the news, paring almost all the gains made since the U.S. company's approach was made public.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with MGM to drive further success in the United States through the BetMGM joint venture," Entain said in a statement.

MGM said it would not make a firm offer for Entain, which at the start of the year said the U.S. company's approach significantly undervalued its business.

The United States is seen as the next big growth market for sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships tapping into European expertise such as Britain's William Hill WMH.L being bought by Caesars Entertainment CZR.O in a 2.9 billion pound deal.

The announcement from MGM also comes days after Entain's Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev decided to step down, after just seven months in the role.

