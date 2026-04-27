MGM Resorts to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MGM Resorts International MGM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 150%.



MGM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 47.3%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of MGM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has increased to 56 cents from 54 cents in the past seven days. However, the projected figure indicates a decline of 18.8% from 69 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $4.36 billion, indicating an increase of 2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

MGM Resorts International Price and EPS Surprise

MGM Resorts International price-eps-surprise | MGM Resorts International Quote

Factors Likely to Shape MGM Resorts’ Quarterly Results

MGM Resorts’ first-quarter revenues are likely to have increased year over year, supported by solid group demand, steady regional performance and continued digital momentum. Las Vegas is expected to have seen support from higher convention activity, improved group mix and a strong event calendar. Stabilizing occupancy and the return of renovated room inventory might have aided volumes. High-end play and resilient casino trends are also likely to have supported overall performance.



However, some softness in casino volumes and pressure on room rates compared with elevated prior-year levels might have weighed on certain revenue streams.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues from Las Vegas operations’ casino and rooms is pegged at $517 million and $821 million, respectively, compared with $538 million and $750 million in the prior-year quarter.



Digital operations are expected to have remained a growth driver, backed by BetMGM momentum, rising player activity and expansion across international markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues from MGM Digital is pegged at $163 million, up from $128 million in the prior-year quarter.



Regional operations are likely to deliver steady results, supported by strong slot demand and consistent customer trends. Portfolio improvements and disciplined execution might have aided performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues from regional operations’ casino and rooms is pegged at $667 million and $68 million, respectively, compared with $672 million and $67 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



A softer margin profile is likely to have weighed on MGM Resorts’ first-quarter earnings compared with the prior-year period. Las Vegas profitability might have remained under pressure due to normalization in room rates and a shift in demand mix, particularly at value-oriented properties. Higher operating costs, including wage-related expenses, are also expected to have limited margin expansion despite ongoing efficiency efforts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter adjusted property EBITDA from Las Vegas operations’ and regional operations is pegged at $739 million and $266 million, respectively, down from $811 million and $279 million in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Says About MGM Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MGM Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.



MGM’s Earnings ESP: MGM Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +2.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MGM’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary you may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Hasbro HAS has an Earnings ESP of +10.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Hasbro’s earnings are expected to remain flat year over year. Hasbro’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.9%.



Las Vegas Sands LVS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Las Vegas Sands' earnings are expected to decline 1.3% year over year. Las Vegas Sands' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.3%.



Hilton Worldwide HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Hilton’s earnings are expected to increase 14%. Hilton’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.7%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.