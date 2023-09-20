MGM Resorts recovers from cyberattack, but still no digital room keys

Adds details from statement

Sept 20 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts MGM.N said on Wednesday its hotels and casinos were back to normal operations but it was working to resolve issues at its luxury Excalibur hotel and casino in Las Vegas, over a week after a cyberattack disrupted its systems.

Digital keys and mobile check-in at MGM hotels, however, were unavailable on Wednesday and the company said it was issuing physical keys to guests.

The company, which runs more than 30 hotel and gaming venues globally, including in Macau and Las Vegas, was targeted by a hacking group named Scattered Spider, Reuters earlier reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. MGM did not respond to requests for comment on who was behind the hack.

"Guests at Excalibur may continue to see casino cashiers and slot guest representatives as we work to normalize operations," MGM said in a statement on its website, referring to its sprawling Las Vegas property that boasts a hotel and casino - one of the largest in the U.S.

Social media posts over the past week showed hotel guests waiting in long queues and dysfunctional gaming systems at its Las Vegas venues.

"Our slot machine ticket-in/ticket-out systems are back up and running, and our casino cashiers and slot guest service representatives are happy to help guests who may experience intermittent issues," it said. While ATMs were working, it wasn't offering cash advance or check cashing, it said.

