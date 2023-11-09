MGM Resorts reaches labor deal with Las Vegas unions, averts strike

Adds background throughout

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The unions representing hospitality workers in Las Vegas on Thursday reached a tentative deal with MGM Resorts International MGM.N for a new contract covering nearly 25,400 employees, a day before a strike threatened to shut down the Strip.

The five-year agreement, which averts a strike at eight MGM properties, comes a day after rival Caesars Entertainment CZR.Oreached a deal with 10,000 Strip workers.

MGM Resorts, the biggest Las Vegas operator by number of employees, had said on Wednesday that the new contract would result in the largest pay increase in the history of its contracts with the unions.

The negotiations, which began in April, came as a number of unions across industries press employers for better pay and benefits, buoyed by a shortage of workers.

The Las Vegas unions, considered among the most powerful in the United States, are demanding meaningful wage increases, funds for healthcare and pensions as well as reduction in steep housekeeping quotas and mandating of daily room cleaning.

Casino resort operators have been earning record profits from a steady post-pandemic recovery in Las Vegas tourism.

Visits to the city in September were 4% lower than in the same period in 2019, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Room rates, however, have surged more than 47%.

The city is gearing up for events including the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this month, which is expected to draw thousands of tourists.

Shares of MGM were up 3.13% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru and Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

