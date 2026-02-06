MGM Resorts Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

MGM Resorts International MGM reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines increased.



MGM Resorts’ fourth-quarter results were supported by solid performance across several business segments, particularly Macau, digital operations and regional casinos. MGM China remained a key growth driver, with segment-adjusted EBITDAR reaching record levels, supported by strong premium-mass customer demand and market-share gains. Results also benefited from an improved convention mix in Las Vegas, the completion of the MGM Grand room renovation late in the quarter, favorable table-game hold and continued cost-efficiency gains driven by technology adoption.



However, Las Vegas performance remained under pressure, reflecting the lingering impact of renovation-related room disruptions throughout much of 2025 and softer spending trends among value-oriented customers, particularly at Luxor and Excalibur.



Shares of MGM lost 0.8% after trading hours yesterday.

MGM’s Q4 Earnings & Revenue Details

MGM Resorts reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 150%. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of 45 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $4.61 billion topped the consensus mark of $4.44 billion by 3.6%. The top line increased 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by strong contributions from MGM China, Regional Operations and MGM Digital.



In the fourth quarter, consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 20.2% year over year to $635.3 million.

MGM China

During the fourth quarter, MGM China's net revenues increased 21% year over year to $1.2 billion. The upside was primarily driven by higher casino revenues, stemming from an increase in the main floor table games drop year over year. MGM China casino revenues were up 23% year over year to $1.1 billion.



MGM China's adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) amounted to $332 million, up from $255 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Domestic Operations

Net revenues at Las Vegas Strip Resorts were $2.2 billion, down 3% year over year. The decrease was caused by a room remodel as well as a decrease in RevPAR. Adjusted property EBITDAR declined 4% year over year to $735 million. Casino revenues were $569 million, up 13% year over year.



Net revenues from Regional Operations totaled $950 million, up from $932 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily driven by an increase in casino revenues, supported by higher table games drop and slot handle. Adjusted property EBITDAR was approximately $280 million, down from $281 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues from MGM Digital totaled $188 million, up from $140 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily driven by continued momentum across the various geographies. Adjusted property EBITDAR loss was approximately $7 million compared with $22 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

MGM’s 2025 Highlights

Revenues for 2025 came in at $17.5 billion compared with $17.2 billion reported in 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 came in at $2.43 billion compared with $2.41 billion reported in 2024.



In 2025, adjusted EPS came in at $3.31 compared with $2.59 reported in the previous year.

MGM’s Balance Sheet & Share Repurchase

MGM Resorts ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion compared with $2.42 billion at 2024-end. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $6.23 billion, down from $6.36 billion at 2024-end.



The company repurchased 15 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 37.5 million shares in 2025.

