MGM Resorts Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Down

MGM Q3 Earnings & Revenue Details

MGM Resorts International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MGM reported third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same by a slight margin. The top line increased year over year, but the bottom line declined. Following the results, shares of MGM lost 3.8% after trading hours yesterday. The company’s quarterly results were driven by portfolio diversification, strategic partnerships and strong contributions from the BetMGM venture, regional operations and robust performance in Macau, which led to record third-quarter EBITDAR for the MGM China segment. BetMGM has raised its guidance twice this year, underscoring solid momentum. Growth in EBITDA across these areas was a key driver of overall performance, and MGM Resorts remains highly optimistic about future growth opportunities in Brazil and Dubai. However, Las Vegas continues to face challenges, though management remains focused on controllable factors and is well positioned to adapt, supported by the range and diversity of its luxury offerings. Over the long term, the company maintains a positive outlook, citing a balanced supply environment, a growing local population, expanding entertainment infrastructure and increasing demand for live entertainment and luxury experiences.MGM Resorts reported earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of 54 cents.

MGM Resorts International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MGM Resorts International Quote

MGM China

Domestic Operations

MGM’s Balance Sheet & Share Repurchase

MGM’s Zacks Rank

Quarterly revenues of $4.25 billion topped the consensus mark of $4.22 billion by 0.8%. The top line increased 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by strong contributions from MGM China, Regional Operations and MGM Digital. In the third quarter, consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased 12% year over year to $505.8 million.During the third quarter, MGM China's net revenues increased 17% year over year to $1.1 billion. The upside was primarily driven by higher casino revenues, stemming from an increase in the main floor table games drop year over year. MGM China casino revenues were up 18% year over year to $947 million. MGM China's adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) amounted to $284 million, up from $237.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.Net revenues atwere $2 billion, down 7% year over year. The decrease was caused by a room remodel as well as a decrease in RevPAR, a decrease in table games win percentage, and a decrease in food and beverage revenues. Adjusted property EBITDAR declined 18% year over year to $610 million. Casino revenues were $450 million, down 5% year over year. Net revenues froms totaled $956.9 million, up from $952.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily driven by an increase in casino revenues, supported by higher table games drop and slot handle. Adjusted property EBITDAR was approximately $295.5 million, down from $300 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Net revenues fromtotaled $174 million, up from $141.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily driven by organic growth and brand expansion.Adjusted property EBITDAR loss was approximately $23.2 million compared with $22.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.MGM Resorts ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.13 billion compared with $2.42 billion at 2024-end. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $6.16 billion, down from $6.36 billion at 2024-end. In the third quarter of 2025, MGM Resorts took a loan of $300 million at a current interest rate of approximately 2.5%. The borrowed money will be used to support the MGM Osaka project.MGM currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see HLT reported third-quarter 2025 results , wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Hilton’s results were supported by its resilient business model, which delivered strong bottom-line performance despite softer RevPAR trends. Growth was driven by a robust development pipeline, increased construction starts and strong demand for brand conversions. Global expansion and sustained net unit growth momentum further reinforced Hilton’s performance and outlook confidence. HAS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results , with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The downside was mainly due to weaker contributions from the Consumer Products segment. Nonetheless, Hasbro raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The update was supported by strong performance in the Wizards segment, along with steady contributions from the games portfolio, licensing partnerships and execution of the “Playing to Win” strategy. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Hasbro expects cost efficiency measures and business diversification to support its growth plans for 2025 and beyond. MAT reported third-quarter 2025 results , with both earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also fell year over year from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Mattel delivered a soft performance in the quarter, likely impacted by global trade dynamics, shifting retailer ordering patterns across the industry and ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariff conditions. Key segments such as Barbie and Fisher-Price continued to face headwinds, resulting in lower gross billings. Despite these challenges, point-of-sale momentum remains positive both in the U.S. and international markets. Mattel has reiterated its full-year guidance for 2025.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.