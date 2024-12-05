MGM Resorts promotes Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer

MGM Resorts (MGM) International announced the promotion of Ari Kastrati to Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Kastrati, who joined MGM Resorts in 2010 and most recently served as Chief Hospitality Officer, will oversee the company’s global design and development efforts and sports and entertainment partnerships. He also will continue to drive the company’s hospitality strategy, including the development of food and beverage and nightlife concepts, and lead the company’s lifestyle, retail, leasing, and arts divisions, the company stated.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MGM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.