MGM Resorts promotes Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer

December 05, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

MGM Resorts (MGM) International announced the promotion of Ari Kastrati to Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Kastrati, who joined MGM Resorts in 2010 and most recently served as Chief Hospitality Officer, will oversee the company’s global design and development efforts and sports and entertainment partnerships. He also will continue to drive the company’s hospitality strategy, including the development of food and beverage and nightlife concepts, and lead the company’s lifestyle, retail, leasing, and arts divisions, the company stated.

