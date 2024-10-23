MGM Resorts price target lowered to $56 from $58 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on MGM Resorts (MGM) to $56 from $58 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in the Gaming sector. The fear of a large, deep gaming downturn seems to have passed for now, even though investor sentiment still seems to reflect consumer malaise, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MGM:
- MGM Resorts price target raised to $44 from $43 at Morgan Stanley
- MGM Resorts and Marriott to launch W Las Vegas
- Bet On It: Diamond Sports and FanDuel reach naming rights agreement
- MGM Resorts price target lowered to $47 from $53 at Wells Fargo
- MGM Resorts price target lowered to $54 from $56 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.