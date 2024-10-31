MGM Resorts price target lowered to $56 from $57 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on MGM Resorts (MGM) to $56 from $57 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 will be viewed as disappointing, primarily driven by lower results from Las Vegas, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says MGM faces a number of Vegas headwinds that should drive Street estimates lower.

