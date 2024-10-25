MGM Resorts price target lowered to $47 from $52 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen lowered the firm’s price target on MGM Resorts (MGM) to $47 from $52 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm is adjusting its model to reflect a lower mark-to-market value on MGM China, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds that a shift to iGaming-only by MGM – paring back its sports betting business – would be $500M beneficial to its U.S. BetMGM EBITDA this year.

