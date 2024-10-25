News & Insights

Stocks

MGM Resorts price target lowered to $47 from $52 at BTIG

October 25, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen lowered the firm’s price target on MGM Resorts (MGM) to $47 from $52 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm is adjusting its model to reflect a lower mark-to-market value on MGM China, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds that a shift to iGaming-only by MGM – paring back its sports betting business – would be $500M beneficial to its U.S. BetMGM EBITDA this year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MGM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.