MGM Resorts posts quarterly loss on pandemic pain

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

MGM Resorts International posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as COVID-19 travel restrictions dented business for the casino operator.

Net loss attributable to the company was $447.6 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $2.01 billion, or $3.91 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $3.19 billion a year earlier.

