MGM Resorts to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

MGM Resorts International MGM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



MGM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average surprise being 34.6%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of MGM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 63 cents, indicating a deterioration of 20.3% from 79 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $4.45 billion, suggesting growth of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

MGM Resorts International Price and EPS Surprise

MGM Resorts International price-eps-surprise | MGM Resorts International Quote

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape MGM Resorts’ Quarterly Results

MGM Resorts’ second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from strong group and convention demand, easier comparisons in Las Vegas, solid casino activity in Macau and continued digital expansion. The return of renovated rooms at MGM Grand, healthy spending among premium customers and product enhancements at MGM Cotai are expected to have supported results in the to-be-reported quarter.



In Las Vegas, MGM’s performance is likely to have gained from a favorable convention calendar, with convention room-night mix expected to rise 2 percentage points year over year to 20% in the second quarter of 2026. Large corporate programs, including events involving Google and Cisco, coupled with the full availability of MGM Grand’s renovated room inventory, are likely to have supported room demand and ancillary spending. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Las Vegas Strip revenues is pegged at $2.15 billion, compared with $2.11 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Segment adjusted property EBITDA is projected at $720.9 million, up from $710.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



MGM China is likely to have benefited from premium-mass demand and recently completed enhancements at MGM Cotai. The addition of approximately 60 suites and 40,000 square feet of premium gaming space is expected to have strengthened the company’s product offering and supported performance in the second quarter. However, the higher branding fee is likely to have weighed on MGM China’s reported segment profitability. MGM China’s adjusted property EBITDA is projected at $276.4 million, down from $301.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



MGM Digital is expected to have supported second-quarter top-line growth, driven by continued momentum at LeoVegas across the United Kingdom, Sweden and the Netherlands, along with expansion in Brazil. The consensus estimate for digital revenues is pegged at $200.7 million, up from $163.9 million a year ago.



However, softness among value-oriented Las Vegas customers, particularly during midweek periods at Luxor and Excalibur, along with short booking windows and weaker Canadian visitation, may have constrained quarterly performance. Regional operations are also likely to have been affected by the sale of Northfield Park, which closed in April. The consensus estimate for regional revenues is pegged at $909.6 million, down from $964.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter, while adjusted property EBITDA is expected to decline to $273.9 million from $308.7 million. Continued investments in Brazil, sportsbook integration and World Cup-related opportunities may have weighed on digital margins in the second quarter.

What Our Model Says About MGM Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MGM Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



MGM’s Earnings ESP: MGM Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +18.79%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MGM’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Life Time Group is expected to register a 21.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. LTH reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.9%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Marriott’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 15.5%. MAR reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.5%.



Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Cinemark’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 57.1%. CNK reported lower-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average miss being negative 20.4%.

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MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.