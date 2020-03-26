MGM Resorts (MGM) Surges: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

MGM Resorts International MGM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 53.6% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one downward estimate revision over the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



MGM Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

MGM Resorts International Price

MGM Resorts International price | MGM Resorts International Quote



A better-ranked stock in the Gaming industry is Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.