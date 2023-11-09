MGM Resorts' (MGM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top, Stock Up

MGM Resorts International MGM reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics beat the consensus estimate for the fourth consecutive quarter. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the stock rose 2.5% in the after-hour trading session on Nov 8.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

MGM Resorts reported earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it incurred adjusted loss per share of $1.39.



Total revenues were $3,973.2 million, outshining the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,846 million by 3.3%. The top line improved 16% year over year on the back of a rise in revenues at MGM China following the removal of COVID-19-related entry restrictions in Macau. This was marginally offset by a decline in revenues at MGM’s Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional operations due to dispositions of The Mirage and Gold Strike Tunica as well as the cybersecurity issue in September 2023.

MGM China

During the third quarter, MGM China's net revenues surged 829% year over year to $813 million. The upside was attributed to the removal of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Macau and an increase in visitation. Our model predicted the metric to jump 791.2% year over year. MGM China casino revenues were up 915% year over year to $714 million.



MGM China's adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) amounted to $226 million compared with ($70) million in the prior-year quarter.

Domestic Operations

Net revenues at Las Vegas Strip Resorts were $2.1 billion, down 8% year over year. Our model suggested the metric to fall 12.5% year over year.



Adjusted property EBITDAR plunged 16% year over year to $714 million. Casino revenues were $546 million, down 5% year over year.



Net revenues from Regional operations totaled $925 million, down 5% from the prior-year levels. This was primarily caused by the dispositions of The Mirage and Gold Strike Tunica as well as the cybersecurity issue in September 2023. We predicted the metric to decrease 16% year over year. Casino revenues of $679 million tumbled 7% from prior-year actuals.



Adjusted property EBITDAR was $293 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR margin contracted 140 basis points year over year to 31.7%.

Balance Sheet & Share Repurchase

MGM Resorts ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,316.4 million compared with $5,911.9 million in 2022 end. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $6,505.5 million, down from $7,432.8 million at 2022 end.



During the third quarter of 2023, MGM repurchased nearly 13 million shares for an aggregate of $572 million. As of Sep 30, the company stated the availability of $806 million under its February 2023 repurchase program.

Zacks Rank

MGM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

