MGM Resorts (MGM) Misses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q4

MGM Resorts International MGM reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the top line missed the consensus mark in all of the trailing three quarters. Following the results, shares of the company declined 2.3% during the after-hours trading market on Feb 12, 2020.



Adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share missed the consensus mark of 24 cents by 66.7%. However, the company had reported a loss of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues were $3,185.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,208 million by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the top line increased 4.3% year over year. The improvement was backed by robust performance of MGM China and Regional Operations.



MGM China



MGM China’s net revenues increased 6% year over year to $727.4 million, owing to net revenue contribution of $346.2 million from MGM Cotai.



The opening of 25 new-to-market tables at MGM Cotai led to a 31% year-over-year increase in main floor table game wins. However, VIP table game wins also declined 20% from the prior-year quarter’s figure, primarily due to 33% fall in turnover at MGM Macau.



MGM China’s adjusted property EBITDAR (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs) increased 10% to $185.1 million from $168.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, adjusted property EBITDAR margin was 25.5%, up 100 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Domestic Operations



Net revenues at Las Vegas Strip Resorts during fourth-quarter 2019 were $1,429.1 million, up 3.9% year over year. However, adjusted property EBITDAR declined 5% year over year and EBITDA margin contracted 256 bps compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure.



During quarter under review, net revenues from the company's regional operations amounted to $899.9 million, up 15% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. The upside can be attributed to revenues of $50 million from Empire City Casino and $68 million from MGM Northfield Park's operations. Adjusted property EBITDAR was reported at $228 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. However, adjusted property EBITDAR margin declined 28 bps to 25.4% year over year.



Casino revenues in the quarter under review fell 4% year over year at the company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts primarily due to 18% decline in table games win driven by Far East baccarat. This was partially offset by a 2% increase in slots win. However, the same increased 18% at its Regional Operations owing to the acquisition of Empire City Casino and the merger of MGM Northfield Park's operations.



At the Las Vegas Strip Resorts, food and beverage revenues rose 9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The uptick was backed by the ramp-up of newly opened outlets at Park MGM as well as NoMad Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MGM Resorts International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MGM Resorts International Quote

Balance Sheet



MGM Resorts ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,329.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $1,526.8 million on Dec 31, 2018.



The company raised its quarterly dividend by 15.4% to 15 cents. The increased dividend will be paid out on Mar 16, 2020 to its shareholders on record as of Mar 10, 2020. In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 12 million of shares for $393 million.



It expects the robust Las Vegas market and successful implementation of MGM 2020 to drive EBITDA and free cash flow growth. Meanwhile, the company successfully realized material savings in labor, sourcing and revenue enhancement opportunity leading to greater efficiencies and faster decision making, throughout the organization.



2019 Highlights



In 2019, total revenues amounted to $12,899.7 million, up 9.7% year over year.



Adjusted EPS for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 was reported at $0.77 compared with $0.95 in 2018.



Total Adjusted EBITDAR was reported at $3,016.1 million compared with $2,837.7 million in 2018.



Coronavirus Impact



MGM Resorts’ financial in 2020 is likely to be impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus. Apparently, the company has closed operations in its Macau casinos and gaming areas. Also, it is closely working with the local authorities there to ensure the wellbeing of its customers as well as employees.



Owing to the shutdown, the company is incurring operating expenses of approximately $1.5 million per day, majority being the payroll. Nonetheless, the company expects to manage the situation given its well positioned diversification as a global company.



The company has withdrawn its 2020 outlook due to headwinds like ‘coronavirus as well as the market-wide weakness in Far East baccarat in Las Vegas’.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



MGM Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Few top-ranked stocks in the same space are Churchill Downs Incorporated CHDN, SciPlay Corporation SCPL and Caesars Entertainment Corporation CZR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Churchill Downs has three-five year expected EPS growth rate of 20%.



SciPlay Corporation and Caesars Entertainment 2020 earnings are expected to rise 48% and 100.7%, respectively.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.