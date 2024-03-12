MGM Resorts (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Sports Betting in North Carolina

MGM Resorts International’s MGM sports betting and iGaming partner, BetMGM, a prominent player in the sector, has taken a significant stride by introducing mobile sports betting services in North Carolina. This move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its market reach and providing customers with unparalleled gaming experiences.

BetMGM CEO, Adam Greenblatt, expressed excitement about tapping into North Carolina's passionate sports fandom, recognizing it as a promising market. BetMGM's innovative platform offers a seamless user experience, featuring an array of pre-game and in-game betting options across various sports, thanks to Angstrom Sports technology.



Moreover, users stand to benefit from a robust loyalty program, earning valuable BetMGM Rewards Points and MGM Rewards Tier Credits with every wager placed. These rewards unlock VIP perks at MGM Resorts' prestigious properties nationwide, amplifying the value proposition for users.



BetMGM's strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Charlotte Motor Speedway and Richard Childress Racing, underscore its commitment to delivering exclusive experiences tailored to North Carolina's vibrant racing community. These initiatives enhance brand visibility and foster deeper connections with local sports enthusiasts.

Expansion Efforts to Drive Growth

As BetMGM expands its footprint, responsible gambling education remains a top priority. The integration of GameSense, a leading responsible gaming program, underscores the company's dedication to promoting safe and enjoyable gaming experiences. Customers can access these resources seamlessly through BetMGM's platforms, ensuring that responsible gaming practices are readily available to all users.

Overall, BetMGM's foray into the North Carolina market represents a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. With its cutting-edge technology, enticing rewards program and commitment to responsible gaming, BetMGM is poised to redefine the sports betting landscape in the Tar Heel state and beyond.



In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 2.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6%.



MGM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



