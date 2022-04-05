MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Online Offerings in Ontario

MGM Resorts International’s MGM BetMGM recently announced the launch of its sports betting and iGaming platform in Ontario, Canada. This highlights the operator’s presence in the first international market. Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 1.5% during trading hours on Apr 4.

Available on both IOS and Android platforms, the mobile application offers a wide range of casino games that include slot tournaments, progressive jackpots, blackjack and roulette. It also provides features such as pre-game customizations, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. MGM Resorts stated that the application would also be available for the desktop version.



The company emphasized integrating the GameSense program within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms. The initiative will provide its customers with gaming tools to help them play responsibly.



Regarding the launch, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt stated, "Today marks a significant milestone for BetMGM and a momentous occasion for sports fans and online players in Ontario. We're confident that customers in Canada will enjoy the unique, interactive and world-class experience that only BetMGM can provide."

Focus on BetMGM Bodes Well

Ever since its launch in 2018, the company has done extremely well and is now operating in 23 states. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company stated that the BetMGM’s market share in the U.S. sports betting and igaming space is in line with its long-term target of 20-25%.



To drive growth, the company continues to invest in additional markets. MGM Resorts and Entain anticipate investing approximately $450 million in 2022. MGM Resorts’ BetMGM partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals to expand its retail and online sports betting. Also, the company collaborated with Orix to build a world-class integrated resort in Japan.



Considering the positive momentum in markets coupled with its unique and unparalleled online and offline offerings, the company is optimistic about long-term growth with revenue expectations of more than $1.3 billion in 2022. MGM expects to achieve positive EBITDA in 2023.



In the past year, shares of MGM Resorts have gained 2.3% against the industry’s 39.8% decline.

