MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Borgata Bingo in New Jersey

MGM Resorts International’s MGM BetMGM recently announced the launch of Borgata Bingo online in New Jersey. This marks the first bingo product built wholly for BetMGM by Entain. Borgata Bingo will provide players access to the first 75-ball real money online bingo product in the United States.



The platform will have other gaming options like slot games and jackpot prizes. Borgata Bingo has both 75- and 90-ball bingo games. Borgata Bingo app can be downloaded in New Jersey on both iOS and Android.



Matthew Sunderland, vice president of gaming, BetMGM said, “Borgata Bingo provides players with an engaging digital gaming experience – one that builds upon the fun of live, in-person bingo. We're pleased to introduce this first-of-its-kind platform as we further expand the Borgata brand online.”

BetMGM: Future Prospects Look Bright

BetMGM is a major casino operator in New Jersey with a 30% gross gaming revenue (GGR) market share in October. The company has an estimated 32% national GGR market share across its live markets: New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.



BetMGM operations contributed $227 million to net revenues in the third quarter, up 17% sequentially. The operation results are encouraging compared with total net revenues of $178 million in 2020. In the third quarter, 16% of BetMGM's fresh players were from MGM and 42% of MGM M life sign-ups came from BetMGM. Considering the positive momentum in markets and its unique and unparalleled online and offline offerings, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth with revenue expectations of more than $1 billion in 2022. Over the long term, BetMGM’s EBITDA margins are expected to be 30-35%. MGM Resorts’ BetMGM recently announced that it has partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals in an effort to expand its retail and online sports betting.

Price Performance

Coming to the price performance, shares of MGM Resorts have appreciated 31.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.4%. The company has been benefiting from sports betting expansion, asset-light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. It is confident regarding prospects in Macau and continues to invest in the same.



MGM Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

