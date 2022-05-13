MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM on Track to Achieve Its Target

MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc’s joint venture — BetMGM — recently provided a business update and reaffirmed its outlook for 2022.



The company continues to deliver robust performance in line with its ambitions. BetMGM is a leader in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market (25% market share).



BetMGM reaffirmed its long-term and 2022 guidance. It has a long-term growth target of 20% to 25% in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market. Currently, the company is on track to achieve its target. In 2022, BetMGM anticipates net revenues from operations to be more than $1.3 billion. It expects to achieve positive EBITDA in 2023.

BetMGM on Expansion Spree

BetMGM continues to expand its presence. The company is now live in 23 markets, with New York, Illinois, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico coming online in the first quarter and Ontario launching in early April.



In the first quarter, 57% of its MGM Rewards enrollments came through BetMGM, compared with 39% for the full-year 2021. Considering the positive momentum in markets and its unique and unparalleled online and offline offerings, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth.



In the long term, BetMGM’s EBITDA margins are expected to be 30-35%. MGM Resorts’ BetMGM announced that it has partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals to expand its retail and online sports betting.



Coming to the price performance, shares of MGM Resorts have fallen 11.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 53.4%. MGM Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Add These Stock to Your Portfolio

Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are Civeo Corporation CVEO, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Funko, Inc. FNKO. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Civeo sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1,565.1%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 50.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVEO’s 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 12.5% and 1,450%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. BVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85.9%, on average. The stock has appreciated 17% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.5% and 28.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Funko carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FNKO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78.7%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 22.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Funko’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 24.7% and 28.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.