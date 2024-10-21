MGM Resorts, Marriott International Agree To Launch W Las Vegas

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), Monday announced their decision to convert a Las Vegas Strip property to the W Hotels brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Steve Zanella, president of MGM Resorts Operations, said that the move would offer a new luxury lifestyle experience to their customers.

Currently, MGM's stock is trading at $40.97, down 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange and Marriott's stock is trading at $266.09, up 0.18 percent on the Nasdaq.

