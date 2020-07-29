US Markets
MGM

MGM Resorts makes acting CEO William Hornbuckle permanent

Contributor
Vishal Vivek Reuters
Published

MGM Resorts International said acting Chief Executive Officer and President William Hornbuckle has been named as the permanent appointee for the roles, with the appointment coming as the U.S. casino operator confronts the coronavirus crisis.

Hornbuckle, who was preceded by former Chairman and CEO Jim Mirren, has held the interim positions since March.

"After a thorough national search, the board unanimously concluded that Bill is the best candidate to lead MGM Resorts through these immensely challenging times and into a more promising future," Paul Salem, chairman of the company's board, said late Wednesday.

MGM Resorts said in a statement that Hornbuckle has also been appointed to serve on the company's board.

The appointment comes as the casino industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic due to government restrictions on movement as well as fears about public gatherings.

Hornbuckle previously served as chief marketing officer of the company from 2009 until 2012. MGM Resorts is expected to announce its quarterly results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

