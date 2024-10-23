MGM Resorts Intl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MGM Resorts Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. A decline of 2.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of MGM Resorts Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $53.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $55.00 $58.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MGM Resorts Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into MGM Resorts Intl's Background

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented low-20s of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Financial Insights: MGM Resorts Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.77% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

