MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.4x MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, MGM Resorts International's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:MGM Price Based on Past Earnings November 30th 2021 free report on MGM Resorts International

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like MGM Resorts International's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 57%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 61% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 1.0% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that MGM Resorts International is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that MGM Resorts International currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for MGM Resorts International you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

You might be able to find a better investment than MGM Resorts International. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

