MGM Resorts International vs. Wynn Resorts: Which Casino Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

MGM Resorts International dominates the Las Vegas Strip while aggressively expanding its digital betting footprint.

Wynn Resorts maintains high-tier profitability through a focused collection of luxury assets and premium guest experiences.

Which hospitality giant is the better bet for investors navigating the gaming market in 2026?

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The hospitality and gaming markets have evolved into a battle of scale versus luxury. Choosing between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) requires deciding between high-volume diversification and premium-focused concentration.

MGM Resorts provides broad exposure to the mass market and digital gaming through its massive domestic footprint. In contrast, Wynn Resorts targets the high-end traveler with a smaller number of iconic properties that generate significant cash per room.

The case for MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts is a global leader in the gaming and entertainment industry, operating a vast portfolio of 31 hotel and gaming destinations. Its business strategy centers on a diverse mix of revenue streams, including hospitality, retail, and its expanding BetMGM digital platform. The company's reach extends from the Las Vegas Strip to international markets like Macau, catering to both leisure travelers and corporate meeting planners.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $17.5 billion, representing a growth rate of 1.7% over the previous year. The company reported a net margin of 1.2%, which is the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses are paid. This performance resulted in net income of $211.1 million for the fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.1x. This metric, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicates a high level of leverage in the capital structure. MGM generated free cash flow of $1.7 billion, which is the cash a company produces through its operations minus the money spent on physical assets. Its current ratio, a measure of the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, stands at 1.2x.

The case for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts focuses on the luxury end of the hospitality market, positioning its properties as premier destinations for high-end travelers. The company operates iconic resorts in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston, and is currently expanding its footprint with a new project in the United Arab Emirates. This focus on the premium segment allows the company to target a specific demographic of affluent customers among consumer discretionary stocks.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of $7.1 billion, which remained relatively flat compared to the prior year. Despite the stagnant growth, it achieved a net margin of roughly 4.6%, demonstrating a higher level of profitability per dollar of sales than some of its peers. The resulting net income for the period was $327.3 million.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is -44.6x. This negative figure means that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The company maintains a current ratio of 1.6x, providing a cushion for meeting its immediate financial liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was $692.2 million, reflecting the cash left over after accounting for capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Substantial debt and fixed rent obligations limit MGM Resorts International and its ability to navigate economic downturns. The company also faces significant geographic concentration on the Las Vegas Strip, making it vulnerable to local disruptions. Additionally, it must compete with large-scale operators like Las Vegas Sands and manage the complex regulatory environment in Macau.

Wynn Resorts relies on a small number of resorts for its entire cash flow, which creates significant vulnerability to local economic shifts. Its heavy dependence on the Macau market carries regulatory risks, as the local government holds the power to rescind gaming concessions. Wynn also faces intense competition from established players such as Caesars Entertainment.

Valuation comparison

MGM Resorts International appears cheaper based on total sales, while Wynn Resorts offers a lower multiple relative to its future earnings estimates.

Metric MGM Resorts International Wynn Resorts Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.7x 21.9x 31.2x P/S ratio 0.7x 1.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Casino stocks have seen the industry experience a rough patch as Las Vegas tourism dropped to record lows last year. This has led to big changes in the sector. Caesars Entertainment stock is going private, leaving MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts among two of the most prominent casino stocks.

Even so, that may soon change. MGM Resorts received an acquisition offer from People Incorporated on June 1. The terms involve paying $48.30 per share in an all-cash deal.

Consequently, MGM shares soared to a 52-week high of $51.59, and as a result, buying the stock at this point does not make sense. If the deal goes through, there would be little to no upside. Of course, MGM could reject the takeover bid. So the prudent approach is to hold off any decision around MGM Resorts stock until the dust has settled around the acquisition offer.

This leaves Wynn Resorts as the stock to buy at this time. Its lower forward P/E ratio indicates its future earnings are expected to outpace its rival’s, giving it a better valuation, thanks to its focus on the high-end market.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.