MGM Resorts International vs. Caesars Entertainment: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

MGM Resorts International boasts a strong international presence and significant free-cash-flow generation.

Caesars Entertainment maintains a massive domestic footprint with over 50 properties across the United States.

Which of these casino giants represents the better bet for your portfolio in 2026?

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As the travel and gambling markets evolve, choosing between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) requires a close look at their differing strategies, financial health, and global footprints.

MGM focuses on high-end luxury destinations and a growing international presence, particularly in Macao. Meanwhile, Caesars leverages a vast domestic network of regional properties and a robust loyalty program. Comparing these two leaders helps identify which business model best aligns with your long-term investment goals in the casino space.

The case for MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International operates a global portfolio of 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations. The company focuses on the high-end luxury market and has expanded its digital reach through the BetMGM platform and LeoVegas acquisition. Its strategy emphasizes large-scale integrated resorts that combine gambling with entertainment, nightlife, and retail to attract a broad demographic of luxury travelers across the globe.

In fiscal year 2025, revenue reached nearly $17.5 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 1.7% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of roughly $206.2 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of about 1.2%, which measures how much profit a company keeps from every dollar of sales after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 23.1. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, and a higher number indicates a company uses more debt to finance its assets. The current ratio, which shows if a company can cover short-term debts with short-term assets, was roughly 1.2. Free cash flow for the year was approximately $1.7 billion, providing ample capital for reinvestment or future debt reduction.

The case for Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment manages 52 domestic properties across 18 states, making it a massive presence in consumer discretionary stocks. The business generates revenue from casino operations, sports betting, and its expansive hotel and restaurant offerings. Its strategy relies heavily on the Caesars Rewards program to drive repeat visits across its widespread North American jurisdictions and mobile digital apps.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $11.5 billion, which was a 2.1% increase over the prior year. Despite this growth in sales, the company reported a net loss of nearly $502 million. This led to a negative net margin of roughly 4.4%, indicating that total expenses exceeded revenue during this fiscal period.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 7.5. This indicates how much debt the firm uses relative to its equity. The current ratio was approximately 0.8, suggesting short-term assets might not fully cover upcoming obligations. Free cash flow reached nearly $520 million, providing a source of cash for the business despite the reported net loss for the year.

Risk profile comparison

MGM faces significant geographic concentration on the Las Vegas Strip, making it vulnerable to local economic shifts or travel disruptions. The company also deals with intense competition from new resort developments and regulatory risks in Macao, where the government can terminate gambling concessions. Additionally, past cybersecurity issues highlight the ongoing threat of digital disruptions and potential litigation.

Caesars carries a heavy debt load of approximately $11.9 billion, requiring significant cash for interest payments. The company also faces high fixed costs from lease obligations with VICI Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties. Competition from tribal gaming and third-party reliance for digital infrastructure also pose threats to its market share and operational stability.

Valuation comparison

MGM Resorts International currently trades at a significantly lower Forward P/E than Caesars Entertainment, though Caesars looks more affordable on a price-to-sales basis.

Metric MGM Resorts International Caesars Entertainment Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 29.6x 85.8x 31.2x P/S ratio 0.8x 0.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are the giants of the casino world, but which casino stock is a better bet for investors? MGM’s focus on a luxury experience may give it an edge in the resilience category, as its customers may be less susceptible to economic pressures. Its presence in Macao complicates its thesis; it could be a point that differentiates its business from the competition (MGM China reported net revenue of $4.5 billion in 2025, an increase of 11%), but it leaves the company susceptible to regulatory risks and possible travel restrictions. It also has less debt than Caesars, which not only indicates financial discipline but may also augur well for shareholder-friendly moves like further debt reduction or even share buybacks.

Investors should keep an eye on both companies’ digital segments, as mobile sports betting and iGaming continue to gain popularity, and these segments may attract customers who otherwise wouldn’t visit their physical properties.

For now, I would give the edge to MGM Resorts for its valuation, its debt profile, and its growing digital business. But neither stock may be available on the public markets much longer, as both companies have been the targets of buyout offers. Media conglomerate People Inc., which already owns about a quarter of MGM, offered to buy the remaining business for $18 billion. Fertitta Entertainment, owned by Tilan Fertitta, who also owns the Golden Nugget casino chain, offered to buy Caesars Entertainment in an all-cash deal valued at $17.6 billion. Investors interested in starting a position in one of these casino stocks will want to watch the offer and potential deal-making news closely to assess whether there’s still an attractive entry point here.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.