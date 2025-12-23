MGM Resorts International Signs Long-Term Agreement With MGM China

Markets
December 23, 2025

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Tuesday, announced a new long-term branding deal with MGM China Holdings Limited, starting January 1, 2026.

This agreement will last until the end of Macau's current gaming concession in 2032, and it could automatically extend until December 31, 2045, if a new concession is approved.

MGM mentioned that this deal secures the ongoing use of its brand, which has played a big role in MGM China's recovery after the pandemic. Their market share nearly doubled to about 16 percent by September 30, 2025.

According to the terms, the monthly licensing fee will increase to 3.5 percent of adjusted net revenues, with an annual cap in place.

MGM is currently trading at $37.19, down $0.36 or 0.96 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

