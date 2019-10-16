MGM Resorts International Sells Bellagio, Circus Circus. What Comes Next.

MGM Resorts International expects to raise a net $4.3 billion of cash from a pair of real estate deals announced late Tuesday. Don’t expect the deal-making to end.

MGM Resorts International expects to raise a net $4.3 billion of cash from a pair of real estate deals announced late Tuesday. The main question is what, if anything, the casino operator will do next.

The company is selling the Bellagio for $4.3 billion as part of a “sale-leaseback” deal. Under that agreement, Blackstone Group’s (ticker: BX) Real Estate Income Trust will buy the Bellagio outright, and MGM (MGM) will rent the property back from the fund and operate the casino.

MGM is also selling its Circus Circus property to an affiliate of Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin. While that sale is valued at $825 million, both deals combined will raise a net $4.3 billion of cash after transaction and tax costs, the company said.

Both sales occurred at relatively high valuations, analysts pointed out. The company will likely spend the proceeds on debt reduction and payouts to shareholders.

Broadly, the deals constitute further steps toward the “asset light” corporate strategy that MGM Resorts has been targeting. They will also help the company achieve its publicly stated goals for leverage.

Now Wall Street is asking what could be next. Specifically, analysts are eyeing its remaining property holdings, which include the MGM Grand, a 50% stake in Las Vegas’ CityCenter, and a roughly 70% stake in a subsidiary that owns most of its properties. The casino operator spun off the subsidiary, a real-estate investment trust called MGM Growth Properties (MGP), back in 2016.

MGM Resorts has said that it wants to reduce its ownership stake in the subsidiary to lower than 50%.

But for now, Tuesday’s sale-leaseback transaction only further complicates its corporate structure—at least until some other deal is completed.

“Our impression is that there should be more to come in this process,” wrote Jefferies analysts David Katz, Khoa Ngo, and Cassandra Lee in a note about the deals.

Shares of MGM Resorts International has dropped 1.5% to $27.45 at 12:50 p.m., while MGM Growth Properties has gained 1% to $30.21.

