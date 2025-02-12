MGM Resorts International Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $157.43 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $3131.46 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $4.346 billion from $4.375 billion last year.

MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157.43 Mln. vs. $3131.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $4.346 Bln vs. $4.375 Bln last year.

